Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Mets.

Gurriel's two-run shot off David Peterson gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead in the second. He added a walk in the sixth before coming around to score on Santiago Espinal's double. The left fielder has seven homers and 25 RBI to go along with a solid .285/.339/.481 slash line on the campaign.