Gurriel went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base as the Red Sox beat the Blue Jays 9-1 Wednesday night.

Although he was hitless on the night, Gurriel showed good discipline at the plate while drawing two walks and was able to nab his first steal of the season. The 25-year-old has at least one hit in nine of his last 11 games while managing to launch three home runs and drive in 13 during that span.