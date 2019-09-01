Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes batting practice
Gurriel (quadriceps) completed a round of live batting practice Sunday at Rogers Centre, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The activity represents another step forward in Gurriel's recovery from the left quad strain, which has kept him idle since Aug. 8. He's expected to get in more simulated work within the next few days before potentially returning from the 10-day injured list as soon as Thursday's game against the Rays.
