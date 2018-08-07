Gurriel (ankle) took grounders at second base Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel is one week into an absence which was originally given a rather vague 2-to-6 week timeline. The fact that he's back on the field is a good sign, though he still has several steps to make in his recovery, so it's not yet clear when he can be expected back in the lineup.

