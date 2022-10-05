Gurriel (hamstring) took live batting practice and was involved in defensive drills Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel won't be activated from the 10-day injured list when the Blue Jays close out their regular season Wednesday with a doubleheader in Baltimore, but he could be a candidate to return to action when Toronto begins its wild-card round series with Seattle on Friday. The 28-year-old slashed .291/.343/.400 with five home runs, three stolen bases, 52 RBI and 52 runs in 121 games before landing on the shelf Sept. 9 with the left hamstring strain.
