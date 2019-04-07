Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Both of Gurriel's hits this season have come in one game, with the young infielder going a combined 0-for-22 in his other six appearances. The Blue Jays haven't pulled the plug on Gurriel in an everyday role just yet, but if he fails to turn thing s around soon, there may be some risk of a demotion to the minors once top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (oblique) gets the call to the big leagues. Guerrero plays third base, but Toronto could bump Brandon Drury over to the keystone to replace Gurriel for regular duties at the position.