Gurriel isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox.
Gurriel went 1-for-5 with one run, two walks and one strikeout as he started both games of Friday's twin bill, and he'll take a breather Saturday. Derek Fisher will get the starting nod in left field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Continues hot streak•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in low-scoring affair•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three hits not enough in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Swipes bag Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Whacks third homer•