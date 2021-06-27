Gurriel is not in the starting lineup Sunday against Baltimore, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Teoscar Hernandez, Randal Grichuk and Cavan Biggio will man the outfield from left to right, with Joe Panik stepping in at the hot corner and George Springer serving as the DH. Gurriel figures to be an option off the bench during the series finale, however.