Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel will rest for the nightcap after he played all nine innings in the resumption of Saturday's suspended game, which the Blue Jays ultimately lost, 3-2. Anthony Alford will check in as the Blue Jays' left fielder Sunday in what marks only the third off day of the season for Gurriel.
