Gurriel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
Gurriel will get a breather after he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to Boston. Teoscar Hernandez will start in left field while Bo Bichette serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Another multi-hit performance•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Doubles in two-hit game•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Slow start to May•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Belts second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Socks first homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of Sunday's lineup•