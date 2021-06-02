Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Marlins.
Gurriel continued to warm up at the plate, as Tuesday's effort marked his fifth multi-hit game in his last 10 starts. The highlight came in the eighth inning, when he took Zach Pop yard for his fifth homer of the season. Gurriel is now hitting .261/.275/.392 with 18 runs scored and 18 RBI across 190 plate appearances.
