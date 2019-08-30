Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Targeting early September return
Gurriel (quadriceps) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list before the Blue Jays travel to Tampa on Sept. 5, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
A quadriceps strain has kept Gurriel out of action for three weeks. He's expected to begin a rehab assignment early next week, with his activation coming soon after.
