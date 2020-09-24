Gurriel went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run Wednesday in the Blue Jays' 14-1 win over the Yankees.

Gurriel now has five games in September with three or more hits, lifting his average to a career-best .298 with four games left on the Blue Jays' regular-season schedule. With a barrel rate, hard-hit percentage, average exit velocity and expected batting average that all rank in the 75th percentile or better among all hitters, there's plenty of evidence to suggest Gurriel's lofty batting average isn't merely the byproduct of some good fortune on balls in play.