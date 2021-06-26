Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a run scored an an RBI in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

The 27-year-old extended his hitting streak to six games with the performance, a stretch during which Gurriel has gone 9-for-22 (.409) with two homers, three doubles, five runs and seven RBI. The return of George Springer has bumped Gurriel down to the eight hole, but when he's locked in he's capable of supplying significant fantasy value from any spot in the batting order.