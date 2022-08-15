Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Guardians.

The 28-year-old set the table effectively for the Blue Jays, but the rest of the lineup only managed five hits combined off Shane Bieber and the Cleveland bullpen. Gurriel has four multi-hit performances through 10 games in August, and on the season he sports a .308/.359/.419 slash line, albeit with a disappointing five homers and a 3-for-7 performance on stolen base attempts.