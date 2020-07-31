Gurriel went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.
All three hits were singles, but it was Gurriel's first multi-hit performance of the season. The 26-year-old is now 7-for-22 (.318) through six games with a homer and three RBI, and he should remain a fixture in the heart of the order for the Jays.
