Gurriel went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 loss to Baltimore.
Gurriel followed his pair of doubles with an RBI single to cut Baltimore's lead to 4-3 in the eleventh inning. Unfortunately, he was later thrown out at the plate on Rowdy Tellez's double to end the game. The outfielder also swiped his second bag on the campaign.
