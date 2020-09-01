Gurriel went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 loss to Baltimore.

Gurriel followed his pair of doubles with an RBI single to cut Baltimore's lead to 4-3 in the eleventh inning. Unfortunately, he was later thrown out at the plate on Rowdy Tellez's double to end the game. The outfielder also swiped his second bag on the campaign.

More News