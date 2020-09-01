Gurriel went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 loss to Baltimore.

Gurriel followed his pair of doubles with an RBI single to cut Baltimore's lead to 4-3 in the eleventh inning. Unfortunately, he was later thrown out at the plate on Rowdy Tellez's double to end the game. The outfielder also swiped his second bag on the campaign.