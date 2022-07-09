Gurriel went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 extra-innings loss to the Mariners.

Gurriel provided an RBI single in the second inning and was on the back side of a double-steal fronted by Teoscar Hernandez in the fifth. In his last 30 games, Gurriel has posted 15 multi-hit efforts. The extended surge has him up to a .299/.351/.431 slash line through 76 contests overall. He's a little less impressive in the counting stats with five home runs, 35 RBI, 34 runs scored and three stolen bases, though he's been a little unlucky in the power department with 21 doubles -- he had 28 doubles and 21 homers in 141 games last year.