Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

He's been absolutely on fire at the plate lately, slashing .338/.370/.632 over his last 17 games with eight multi-hit performances and nine extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and five homers). Gurriel's hot streak has boosted his OPS on the year to .896, and he's emerging as a rare bright spot in a rough season for Toronto.