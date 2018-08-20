Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Tracking for weekend return
Gurriel (ankle) is expected to return to the Blue Jays for their weekend series against the Phillies, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Gurriel has been out since the beginning of August with a sprained ankle. He moved his rehab up to Triple-A Buffalo and is expected to remain there through Thursday, returning to Toronto on Friday if all goes well.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Begins baserunning•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Hopes to begin baserunning soon•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes grounders Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Put on DL•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out 2-6 weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...