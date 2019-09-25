Play

Gurriel underwent surgery to remove his appendix Wednesday, according to his personal Twitter account.

Gurriel noted everything went well. He's already been ruled out for the remainder of the season but should be ready to go by the time spring training rolls around. Across 84 games this season, Gurriel posted a .277/.327/.541 triple-slash with 20 home runs and six steals.

