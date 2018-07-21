Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Unlikely to return Sunday
Manager John Gibbons said Gurriel (concussion) "is showing a lot of progress" but isn't expected to return for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Gibbons added that Gurriel will take another test to see where he's at, which should determine how quickly he will be able to return from the 7-day concussion DL. He was initially placed on the shelf July 15, so Sunday marks the first day he will be eligible to return. In his place, Devon Travis continues to see playing time at the keystone.
