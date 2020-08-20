Gurriel went 1-for-2 with a walkoff RBI single as the Blue Jays defeated the Phillies 3-2 in Game 1of Thursday's doubleheader.
Gurriel entered the seven-inning contest in the fifth as a pinch hitter for Joe Panik. He lined out in his first at-bat, but played hero with a one-out walkoff single in the seventh. The outfielder has six RBI and is slashing .276/.315/.480 on the campaign.
