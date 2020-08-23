Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.
Gurriel's two-run homer in the eighth cut the Rays' lead to 5-4. The outfielder now has three homers and 13 RBI while slashing .264/.303/.418 on the season.
