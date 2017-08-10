Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Hits minor-league DL
Harrell was placed on the minor-league disabled list Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear what forced Harrell onto the shelf, but the move is retroactive to Aug. 7, making him eligible to return this Monday should he be ready. While the 32-year-old struggled during his brief stint in the majors this season, he owns an impressive 2.08 ERA through 30.1 innings with Triple-A Buffalo. He'll continue to serve as organizational pitching depth once he is activated.
