Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Outrighted to Triple-A
Harrell has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
There was nothing in Harrell's 7.11 ERA nor 2.21 WHIP to entice a team to snag him off waivers. Harrell was sharp in four starts for Buffalo (2.11 ERA in 21.1 innings), so he may be called upon again should Toronto find themselves needing an innings eater down the stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Joining major-league club•
-
Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Signs minor league contract with Blue Jays•
-
Lucas Harrell: Becomes free agent Friday•
-
Rangers' Lucas Harrell: Clears waivers, decision looming•
-
Rangers' Lucas Harrell: Placed on DL with groin strain•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...