Harrell has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

There was nothing in Harrell's 7.11 ERA nor 2.21 WHIP to entice a team to snag him off waivers. Harrell was sharp in four starts for Buffalo (2.11 ERA in 21.1 innings), so he may be called upon again should Toronto find themselves needing an innings eater down the stretch.