Santos' contract was purchased by the Blue Jays ahead of Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Indians, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays designated infielder Gift Ngoepe for assignment to clear a 40-man roster spot and optioned Danny Barnes to Triple-A Buffalo. Santos made a strong impression in spring training and posted strong numbers at Triple-A before his call-up Thursday, allowing just two earned runs over five appearances (9.1 IP) to go with eight strikeouts. Having a fresh arm like Santos will be particularly helpful after Game 1 went into extra innings.