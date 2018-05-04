Santos was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santos had his contract purchased by the Blue Jays ahead of Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Indians on Thursday, and went on to allow six earned run off five hits and three walks during 1.2 innings of relief. In order to replenish its bullpen, Toronto recalled Jake Petricka in a corresponding move. Santos will be exposed to the waiver wire but will return to Triple-A Buffalo unless claimed by another organization.