Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Earns praise from Blue Jays
Santos has been impressing people in the Blue Jays' organization so far this spring, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old righty reached the big leagues for the first time in 2017, putting up a 2.70 ERA in 16.2 innings. There was a lot of luck involved in that ERA, though, as it came with a 5.08 FIP, and it didn't line up with his performances in the minors. Still, he's yet to give up a hit in five Grapefruit League outings. He's very much a long shot to start in the big-league bullpen, but with continued strong performance he could return to Toronto sometime this summer.
