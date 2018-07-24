Santos (0-1) surrendered one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three across two innings as he was saddled with the loss Monday against Minnesota.

Santos was pulled after two innings, as Toronto elected to approach the series opener as a bullpen game. He allowed a run in the first inning on a triple. After making his first start of the 2018 campaign, Santos sits with an alarming 7.20 ERA and 1.90 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 10 innings. He figures to be used in a bullpen role moving forward.