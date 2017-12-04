Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Inks minor-league deal with Toronto
Santos signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Monday.
Santos' deal includes an invitation to spring training. Santos threw in the majors for the first time in his career last season. He pitched 16.2 innings over 10 games, during which gave up five runs on 15 hits and four walks, giving him a 2.70 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. While it was a solid showing, there wasn't much reason to believe that he'd be able to maintain it, as he's underwhelmed in Toronto's farm system. Between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo in 2017, Santos owned a 4.16 ERA and 1.26 WHIP that had been built over 28 games (114.2 innings).
