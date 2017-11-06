Santos was outrighted from the 40-man roster Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

For the first time in his career, the 26-year-old Santos threw in the majors during the 2017 season. He pitched 16.2 innings over 10 games and posted a 2.70 ERA to go with a 1.14 WHIP. However, it's entirely justified to wonder whether or not such a performance is sustainable for Santos. Between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo in 2017, Santos appeared in 28 games (114.2 innings) and owned a collective ERA and WHIP of 4.16 and 1.26, respectively.