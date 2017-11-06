Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Outrighted from 40-man roster
Santos was outrighted from the 40-man roster Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
For the first time in his career, the 26-year-old Santos threw in the majors during the 2017 season. He pitched 16.2 innings over 10 games and posted a 2.70 ERA to go with a 1.14 WHIP. However, it's entirely justified to wonder whether or not such a performance is sustainable for Santos. Between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo in 2017, Santos appeared in 28 games (114.2 innings) and owned a collective ERA and WHIP of 4.16 and 1.26, respectively.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...