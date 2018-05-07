Santos was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

The reliever will remain in the Toronto organization after going unclaimed off waivers when he was dropped from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster earlier in the weekend. Santos made one appearance for the big club Thursday against the Indians, conceding six runs on five hits and three walks over 1.2 innings.

