Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Outrighted to Buffalo
Santos was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
The reliever will remain in the Toronto organization after going unclaimed off waivers when he was dropped from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster earlier in the weekend. Santos made one appearance for the big club Thursday against the Indians, conceding six runs on five hits and three walks over 1.2 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Contract selected Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Earns praise from Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Inks minor-league deal with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Outrighted from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Records unconventional save Sunday•
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...