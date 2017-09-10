Santos pitched three scoreless innings Sunday to record the save in the Blue Jays' 8-2 victory over the Tigers.

Roberto Osuna has been unavailable due to neck issues, so the Jays used top backup plan Ryan Tepera on Saturday and assigned Santos to eat innings in the series finale to protect a big lead. Though Santos has a 1.69 ERA in 5.1 frames in the first two games of his MLB career, this line and Sunday's work do not hint at Santos suddenly leapfrogging the closer hierarchy. Osuna's status will be updated heading into Monday action.