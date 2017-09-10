Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Records unconventional save Sunday
Santos pitched three scoreless innings Sunday to record the save in the Blue Jays' 8-2 victory over the Tigers.
Roberto Osuna has been unavailable due to neck issues, so the Jays used top backup plan Ryan Tepera on Saturday and assigned Santos to eat innings in the series finale to protect a big lead. Though Santos has a 1.69 ERA in 5.1 frames in the first two games of his MLB career, this line and Sunday's work do not hint at Santos suddenly leapfrogging the closer hierarchy. Osuna's status will be updated heading into Monday action.
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...