Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Sent back to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Santos to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Santos was used out of the bullpen both of the previous two days and accrued 34 pitches, making it unlikely that he would be available in relief for the next day or two. As a result, the Blue Jays decided to send him back to the minors in favor of a fresh bullpen arm in Justin Shafer, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Fans three in bullpen game•
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Starting Monday in bullpen game•
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Contract purchased from minors•
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Outrighted to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Luis Santos: Contract selected Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...