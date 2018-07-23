Santos will make his first MLB start Monday against the Twins in what amounts to a "bullpen day" for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays were hopeful that Marco Estrada (hip) would be ready to come off the 10-day disabled list Monday to fill the vacancy in the team's rotation, but he'll instead make a minor-league rehab start before rejoining the big club over the weekend. As a result, the Blue Jays are expected to lean on a number of relievers to cover the series opener, with Santos likely to handle one of the heftier workloads. He has maxed out at 51 pitches and two innings in his five appearances with the big club this season, so that level of usage probably represents a good baseline of what to expect from him Monday.