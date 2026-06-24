Blue Jays' Luis Urias: Goes yard in Jays debut

Urias went 2-for-5 wit ha two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Astros.

Getting the start at second base and batting seventh in his Blue Jays debut, Urias made an immediate impact when he took Peter Lambert deep in the fourth inning to get his new squad on the board. Urias had been posting big numbers for Triple-A Reno in the Diamondbacks' system to begin the season, but over the last three big-league campaigns, the 29-year-old infielder managed just a .213/.319/.337 slash line over 611 plate appearances while suiting up for four different teams. Urias has enough pop and positional versatility to find a role on the bench with Toronto, but he's unlikely to be a useful fantasy asset if he does receive consistent playing time.