Blue Jays' Luis Urias: Smacks second homer of 2026

Urias went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's 12-4 loss to the White Sox.

The Blue Jays' offense couldn't match the White Sox in Friday's series opener, but Urias contributed offensively with a solo homer to left field in the fourth inning. It was the second long ball of the season for Urias, with his first taking place in his 2026 debut against the Astros on June 23. He'll continue to operate in a depth role in the infield, and his stint on the 26-man roster could be extended given that Lenyn Sosa (wrist) suffered a recent setback in his rehab program.