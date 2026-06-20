Blue Jays' Luis Urias: Traded to Toronto

The Diamondbacks traded Urias to the Blue Jays on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Urias, an eight-year MLB veteran, has played well this season at the Triple-A level in the Pacific Coast League (.939 OPS) and is expected to join Toronto's major-league squad after exercising an upward mobility clause in his contract. Zwelling notes Urias' low chase rates throughout his time in the majors, and Urias will now receive another big-league opportunity in his new organization at 29 years old.