Bard signed a minor-league contract Saturday with the Blue Jays and has been invited to major-league spring training.

Bard made only nine big-league appearances last season between the Rays and Yankees, though he did record a 1.80 ERA across his 15 innings of work. Staying in the AL East, the 32-year-old right-hander will look to claim a spot in the Jays' Opening Day bullpen.