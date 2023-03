Bard was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bard was given a chance to win a spot in the Toronto bullpen after signing as a non-roster invite back in February. The right-hander struggled in his exhibition appearances, however, with a 6.48 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 8.1 innings of work in the Grapefruit League. Assuming he stays on the roster, Bard will head to Triple-A Buffalo to provide organizational depth in 2023.