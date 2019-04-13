Maile went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against Tampa Bay.

Maile left the yard in the seventh inning with a runner on base, cutting Toronto's deficit to two runs. He'd missed the last few contests while battling neck stiffness, but the 28-year-old backstop turned in a solid performance at the dish in his first game back. He's now 4-for-14 at the plate through five matchups in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories