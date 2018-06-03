Maile went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to the Tigers.

Maile doubled and scored in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1 before putting the Blue Jays up 3-2 in the fifth inning with a solo shot, his third homer of the season. He broke out of an 0-for-20 skid with his two-hit performance Saturday, and he's now hitting .272 with an .813 OPS through 29 games this season.