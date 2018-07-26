Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Grabs three hits and drives in pair
Maile went 3-for-5 with a steal and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.
Maile hit a two-run single as part of a game-tying rally in the eighth inning, though the Jays would go on to lose the game. He also picked up his second steal of the year, though he's stolen just three bags in 152 career games, so don't expect a whole lot more where that came from.
