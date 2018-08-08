Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Heads to bench Wednesday
Maile is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Maile had been earning increasing playing time behind the plate, starting six of the Blue Jays' last nine games. He'll sit in favor of Russell Martin Wednesday.
