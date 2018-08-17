Blue Jays' Luke Maile: Moves to paternity list
Maile was placed on the paternity list Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Maile has started only one of the last four games as rookie Danny Jansen is getting the starting opportunities at catcher. Maile can remain on the paternity list for a maximum of three days.
