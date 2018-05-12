Maile went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

It was a rollercoaster night for the Jays' backup catcher. He failed to corral a third strike against Sandy Leon in the fourth inning, and his late throw to first base sailed over Justin Smoak's head and allowed Brock Holt to scamper home, giving Boston a 3-2 lead. Maile atoned for his error in the seventh when his solo shot off Chris Sale tied the score, but he saved the best for last, crushing a two-run walkoff shot off Brian Johnson in the 12th. The 27-year-old hadn't homered at any level in almost a full calendar year, so don't expect a repeat performance any time soon, but Friday's heroics pushed his slash line through 17 big-league games this season to an eye-popping .339/.418/.542.