Maile isn't available to start Tuesday against the Red Sox while he battles neck tightness, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager Charlie Montoyo had planned to use Maile as part of a battery with pitcher Matt Shoemaker, but the former's injury will result in Danny Jansen stepping in behind the plate. Montoyo expressed optimism that Maile would still be available off the bench if the backstop's neck loosens up over the next few hours.