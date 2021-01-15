Beltre signed a $2.6 million deal with the Blue Jays on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Beltre, a shortstop from the Dominican Republic, has a well-proportioned 5-foot-11, 165-pound frame. He has a great right-handed swing and is one of the best pure hitters in this year's international signing class. Beltre also has perhaps more experience than any of his peers in competitive games, so while he doesn't have huge raw power or plus-plus speed, he should have success right away in pro ball.