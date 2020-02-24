Blue Jays' Marc Rzepczynski: Invited to major-league camp
Rzepczynski signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Monday as a non-roster invitee, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 34-year-old last reached the majors in 2018 when he pitched 10.1 innings for the Mariners and Indians, but he'll get to work with the major-league coaching staff this spring. Rzepczynski posted a 5.04 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over 44.2 innings with Triple-A Reno last season.
